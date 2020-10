14:34 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Prof. Gamzu: Lockdown is proving effective Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Prof. Ronni Gamzu insisted that the lockdown is working. "We can see clear results," he claimed. "Less movement, less contact between people, and a large drop in gatherings such as weddings." ► ◄ Last Briefs