Black Flags: Police are executors of government coup against citizens

תנועת הדגלים השחורים מגיבה להצהרת מ"מ מפכ"ל המשטרה בעקבות הביקורת שהטיחו חבריה בשוטרי משטרת ירושלים.

"בדיקות פולשניות למפגינים, חקירות שווא על החזקת מגפון, אלימות קשה נגד מפגינים קשישים, שימוש בחיילים בהפגנות - כל אלה אינם התמודדות עם נגיף הקורונה, אלא חלק מהפיכה שלטונית כנגד אזרחי המדינה. מ״מ המפכ״ל צריך להשהות במיידית את דורון ידיד, לא לחלק ציונים לאזרחי המדינה המפגינים", לשון תגובת התנועה.

Responding to criticism leveled against them by police for allegedly attacking police and using violent language against them, the Black Flags movement hit back, accusing police of enforcing a "government coup" against protesters.

"Invasive tests on protesters, false accusations regarding the possession of a megaphone, extreme violence used against elderly demonstrators, the use of soldiers in demonstrations - all of this is not in order to deal with the coronavirus, but is part of a government coup against the country's citizens," they said.