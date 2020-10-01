Prof. Shemer: Prof. Gamzu may stay on in his position

Professor Shuki Shemer, who is considered close to the government's coronavirus project manager Prof. Ronni Gamzu, told Galei Tzahal today that he considers it likely that Gamzu will agree to stay on in his position beyond the October 30 deadline he allegedly set for himself at the outset.

"He isn't about to give in; in my opinion, he'll end up staying for at least a short period beyond what was originally agreed upon," he said.