13:24 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 MK Hendel: 'We can be statesmanlike from time to time, even in the Knesset' MK Yoaz Hendel, Communications Minister, has leveled criticism against coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar. "I suggest that MK Zohar should be focusing more on coronavirus and less on politics that doesn't interest anyone right now," he told Galei Tzahal. "We can allow ourselves to be statesmanlike from time to time - even in the Knesset."