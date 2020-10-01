Police chief: Worried at hostility shown to police enforcing regulations

Responding to attacks by left-wing protesters against police attempting to enforce coronavirus regulations in Jerusalem, acting chief commissioner of police Motti Cohen said he was concerned at the level of hostility encountered.

"I am very worried at the violent discourse directed against police attempting to enforce life-saving measures," he said. "The Israeli public is being put to the test, and we should be viewing the police as life-savers, not life-destroyers. I would like to offer words of encouragement to police officers engaged in this important work, and remind them never to be deterred from doing their jobs."