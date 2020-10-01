Head of Regulatory Committee: Health Ministry must provide clear outlines

Chairman of the Knesset's Regulatory Committee, MK Yaakov Asher, addressed representatives of the Health Ministry at the committee meeting today, demanding that they provide an outline for a gradual emergence from the current lockdown.

"I ask that immediately after the Sukkot festival, the Health Ministry present a clear and orderly outline for a return to work for the 200,000 people who have already recovered from the coronavirus," he said. "The chances of them being reinfected are close to zero," he noted.