Dep. HM: Govt's failed approach till now led to emergency situation

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish gave a statement to the Knesset Regulatory Committee, currently in session, regarding the situation as regards coronavirus contagion in the last day.

"We had more than 9,000 new cases confirmed yesterday," he said, "and 13.5% of the tests had positive result. There are now 854 patients in the hospitals in serious condition. The government failed to implement a differential approach to enforcement of the regulations, and now we find ourselves in an emergency situation."