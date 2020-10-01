|
12:04
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20
Prof. Hezi Levy: We still aren't seeing results from the lockdown
Health Ministry director-general Prof. Hezi Levy spoke with Galei Tzahal this morning, and expressed his concern at the ongoing gravity of the situation.
"I am very worried at the fact that we are still not seeing an end to this," he said. "I hope that by next week, we will start to see results from the more lenient lockdown that preceded the current stricter regulations," he said.
