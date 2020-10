11:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Kiryat Gat fixes signs depicting Israel without Judea, Samaria Read more Mayor replaces dozens of signs across the city depicting Israel excluding Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria and the Golan Heights. ► ◄ Last Briefs