11:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Rabbi Biton, seriously injured by Gaza missile, released from hospital Rabbi Asher Biton, who was seriously wounded by shrapnel of a missile fired into Ashdod from Gaza a few weeks ago, has been released from Assuta hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs