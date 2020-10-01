|
Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20
Gantz calls on haredi leaders to enforce compliance with virus regulations
Speaking on Radio 103 FM this morning, Defense Minister Benny Gantz appealed to the leaders of the haredi public to do what they can to see that haredim follow the government's coronavirus regulations.
"I call on rabbis, Admors, and political leaders to make sure people are not violating the guidelines," he said. "People should be told not to gather in large groups and the leaders should be involved in enforcing the law."
