11:24 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 DM Gantz tours virus testing center, announces imminent improvements This morning, Defense Minister Benny Gantz toured Elix Medical laboratory together with the Defense Ministry's head of procurement. "Next week, operations here are due to be stepped up to enable tens of thousands of tests to be processed in just a few weeks," Gantz said. "We are doing our utmost to advance Israel's testing capacity for the benefit of the country's citizens."