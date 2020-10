11:20 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Nahariya hospital reports coronavirus death - a 74-year-old man A 74-year-old man has died of coronavirus-related complications in Nahariya's hospital. He had been hospitalized there for the past 24 days and was on a ventilator until he passed away. ► ◄ Last Briefs