11:17 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 MK Zohar: Only a matter of time until govt breaks up MK Miki Zohar (Likud), coalition chairman, stated today that in his opinion, the Prime Minister should stop taking the Blue & White party into consideration, as the unity government isn't going to last much longer in any case.