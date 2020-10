11:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Man indicted for threats made against MK Eli Avidar A 48-year-old man from Rishon Letzion has been indicted for making threats against MK Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu). The man reportedly wrote twice to Avidar, stating that: "You're in urgent need of a bullet in your head." ► ◄ Last Briefs