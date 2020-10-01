10:50 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 MK Zohar: MK Mreeh should learn how to respect women as much as I do Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) has sharply criticized MK Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh (Joint List) for "promoting hatred." "MK Mreeh and her friends spread evil, hatred and incitement from the Knesset podium," he wrote on Twitter. "I heard her say in an interview that I only criticize her because she is from a minority community and a woman. Apparently the populism and distorted attitude of Yesh Atid has caught up with her in an extreme way. I wish that she and her friends knew how to respect minorities and women as well as I do," he concluded. ► ◄ Last Briefs