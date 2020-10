10:29 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Police protect us all, but who will protect them? Read more Anti-police violence in the UK doesn't come close to the situation in the US. We should be ashamed to tolerate it anywhere. Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs