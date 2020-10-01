Dep. Attorney-General: Restrictions on protests are not excessive

Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, the deputy attorney-general, Raz Nezri, addressed the government's recent restrictions on demonstrations, and expressed his view that the restrictions are not excessive.

"People's rights are being restricted, true, but not in an excessive manner," he said. "The law that passed yesterday also stipulated that if the economy returns to operation, even if only by a few percentage points, there will no longer be any justification for declaring a state of emergency and restricting protests."