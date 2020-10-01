Public Health Services head: Lockdown less effective this time around

Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alray-Price told Kan Bet this morning that the current lockdown is not as effective as the March-April version.

"We are seeing a reduction in interactions between people, but in order to reach a situation in which we have control over the rate of contagion we need to reduce interactions still more," she said.

Asked to comment on the high rate of contagion in the haredi sector, she said that "it is extremely worrying, and we are in discussion with haredi representatives in order to find ways to address this. It is indeed not simple to self-isolate at home when you live in a 70-square-meter apartment with 12 family members," she admitted.