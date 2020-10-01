|
09:48
Reported
Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20
Travelers who bought plane tickets during lockdown must sign & explain why
According to a report on Channel 12 News, Ben Gurion airport has decided on a policy of requiring travelers to present proof that they purchased their airplane tickets before September 25.
Any traveler unable to provide such proof who is shown to have purchased a ticket after that date will be required to sign a form and also explain why they violated lockdown regulations, thereby risking a fine.
