Rambam coronavirus ICU head: Staff is already overstretched

Dr. Assaf Miller, head of the coronavirus intensive care ward at Rambam hospital in Haifa, told Galei Tzahal this morning that he is concerned that a rise in virus cases will lead to a decline in the quality of care provided.

"Our staff is overstretched," he said. "We're going to reach the point where the staff-to-patient ratio is not sufficient for providing the best level of care and the results could be horrendous. This is what most concerns me."