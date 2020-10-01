09:27
  Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20

IDF orders investigation into breach of soldiers' privacy in medical study

The IDF's chief doctor has ordered the cessation of a study being conducted on IDF soldiers infected with coronavirus and in corona hotels, and also ordered a comprehensive investigation to be opened into the background to the study - the transfer of the soldiers' personal information to a civilian company, without the soldiers' knowledge or consent, thereby violating their privacy.

The nature of the study and the breach of soldiers' privacy was first revealed in a report on Kan News yesterday.

