News BriefsTishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20
IDF orders investigation into breach of soldiers' privacy in medical study
The IDF's chief doctor has ordered the cessation of a study being conducted on IDF soldiers infected with coronavirus and in corona hotels, and also ordered a comprehensive investigation to be opened into the background to the study - the transfer of the soldiers' personal information to a civilian company, without the soldiers' knowledge or consent, thereby violating their privacy.
The nature of the study and the breach of soldiers' privacy was first revealed in a report on Kan News yesterday.
