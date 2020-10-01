HM Edelstein: I asked Prof. Gamzu to stay on as coronavirus czar

Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein revealed that he had asked Prof. Ronni Gamzu to remain in his current position as coronavirus project manager beyond the end of October, when he is due to leave the post.

"I don't know about any approach made to Moshe Bar Siman Tov," he said, referring to the former director-general of the Health Ministry who served in that position during the first wave of the virus. "I appointed Gamzu, and I will also appoint his successor if he decides to resign."