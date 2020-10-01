MK Pindrus: A sukkah is an open-air structure, one may pray there

Speaking on Radio Kol Berama this morning, MK Yitzhak Pindrus said that a sukkah should be defined as an open space. The Sukkot holiday begins this Friday night and lasts for seven days.

"At today's meeting of the Regulatory Committee we will clarify that a sukkah is to be classified as an open-air space," Pindrus said. "Even though it has shade, it is still outdoors, and therefore, communal prayers may be conducted in a sukkah."