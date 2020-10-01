Update: 8,919 new virus cases in last day, 1 death

According to updated figures from the Health Ministry, 8,919 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed yesterday (September 30) out of 68,128 tests conducted, for a total of 248,133 cases since the outbreak of the epidemic.

There are 810 people in serious condition in the country's hospitals, with 206 of them on ventilators.

The death toll now stands at 1,571 people, after one person died during the last day.

The Health Ministry explained that the high number of positive test results now is in part due to the fact that fewer tests were conducted last weekend and over Yom Kippur.