HM Edelstein: Restrictions could be significantly eased after October 14

Speaking with Galei Tzahal this morning, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said he hoped very much that lockdown restrictions could be loosened in a fortnight's time.

"No one knows yet when the lockdown will end," he said, "but I hope that after October 14, we will be able to ease the restrictions significantly. This depends to a great degree on the general public," he stressed.

Edelstein also cautioned that "in the coming half year to a year, we are going to have to adjust to living alongside the coronavirus. There's no hocus-pocus about this - that was the mistake we made the last time around."