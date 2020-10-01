UK PM Boris Johnson: We need willingness to sacrifice to defeat coronavirus

At a press conference at 10 Downing Street, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson doubled down on his policy of tougher coronavirus restrictions, insisting that "there is only one way of doing this," The Telegraph reports.

Britain is currently seeing a spike in coronavirus cases and has imposed new regulations that are objected to by many, including in Johnson's own Conservative party.

Speaking to the press, Johnson said: "No matter how impatient we may be, how fed up we may become, there is only one way of doing this – and that's by showing a collective forbearance, common sense and willingness to make sacrifices for the safety of others."

He said the fight against the virus had reached a "critical moment" and warned that new restrictions could be on their way down the line, saying: "I have to be clear that, if the evidence requires it, we will not hesitate to take further measures that would, I'm afraid, be more costly than the ones we have put into effect now."

Addressing those who believe in creating the circumstances under which herd immunity might be achieved, Johnson said: "I know some people will think we should give up and let the virus take its course, despite the huge loss of life that would potentially entail. I have to say I profoundly disagree. And I don't think it's what the British people want. I don't think they want to throw in the sponge – they want to fight and defeat this virus, and that is what we are going to do."