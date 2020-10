08:11 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Forecast: Progressively cooler over the next few days Today: Temperatures significantly lower than yesterday, reaching the seasonal average. The north of the country and coastal regions could see light rain showers during the morning hours. Friday, Shabbat, Sunday: Temperatures will gradually drop further. ► ◄ Last Briefs