Former vice-president of BP commits suicide after being made redundant

A vice president at British Petroleum (BP) has committed suicide after being made redundant because of the Covid-19 crisis, The Telegraph reports.

Nick Spencer, 61, who was married and father to two, was found hanging in the garage of his home.

At the inquest into his death, the court heard that Spencer had been worried that he was going to have to remortgage his home, and had become depressed as a result. Spencer had been working for BP for ten years before he was made redundant.