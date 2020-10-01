|
07:54
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20
Prof. Grotto: Israel doesn't need a coronavirus project manager at all
Professor Itamar Grotto, the deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, told Galei Tzahal this morning that he wasn't convinced that the country needed to find a replacement for Prof. Gamzu when the latter retires from his position as coronavirus project manager at the end of October.
"What we, at the Ministry, are doing together with the Home Front Command, is sufficient," he said.
