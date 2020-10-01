Father and son charged in US over joining ISIS

An American man who was 14 years old when his father took him to Syria to join Islamic State was charged with aiding a terrorist group, US authorities announced Wednesday, according to AFP.

Jihad Ali, now 19, and his father Emraan Ali were repatriated to the US from Syria, where they were held since last year by the Syrian Democratic Forces, among hundreds of foreign fighters captured after the defeat of the Islamic State (ISIS) caliphate.