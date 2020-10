06:24 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20 Government approves limitations on protests Read more The government on Wednesday night approved as a temporary order for seven days the regulation according to which a restriction will apply for participation in a demonstration up to the permitted distance from the house (1,000 meters), similar to any other exit from a place of residence, including for the purpose of prayer or religious ceremony. ► ◄ Last Briefs