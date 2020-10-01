|
06:16
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20
IAEA inspects second suspected nuclear site in Iran
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday it has inspected the second of two suspected former secret atomic sites in Iran, as agreed upon with Tehran last month.
“As part of an agreement with Iran to resolve safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, the Agency this week conducted a complementary access at the second location in the country and took environmental samples,” the IAEA said in a statement quoted by the Reuters news agency.
