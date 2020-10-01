|
Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20
Netanyahu to again offer coronavirus czar post to Prof. Barbash
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will once again offer the position of coronavirus project manager to Prof. Gabi Barbash, who refused to take the post the last time he was asked to do so, Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday.
Barbash, who was Netanyahu's preferred candidate for the coronavirus project, announced in July that he was relinquishing the appointment after not being given the necessary powers to manage the crisis.
