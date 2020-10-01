Paris attack suspect charged with attempted 'terrorist' murder

A man who wounded two people in a meat cleaver attack in Paris last week has been charged with "attempted murder with relation to a terrorist enterprise," AFP reports, citing French anti-terrorist prosecutors.

A judge also placed the man – who has identified himself as 25-year-old Pakistani-born Zaheer Hassan Mehmood – under judicial investigation for criminal association with terrorists, the prosecuting authority PNAT said, adding that a request had been made for him to be remanded in custody.