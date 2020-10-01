|
Tishrei 13, 5781 , 01/10/20
State Dept. approves sale of fighter jets and Patriots to Switzerland
The US State Department has approved the potential sale of two types of fighter jets and several Patriot missile systems to Switzerland as the country modernizes its military, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
The State Department also approved the potential sale of 40 F/A-18E/F Super Hornet jets, spares munitions and training as well as related equipment for an estimated cost of $7.45 billion.
