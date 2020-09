20:47 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Gamzu seeks to increase fines for COVID-rules violators Read more Coronavirus Czar seeks to double fines for some coronavirus regulations violations, increase fines by 10 times for other violations. ► ◄ Last Briefs