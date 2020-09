19:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Israel's 'First Jet Squadron' retires after 67 years Read more Air Force closes 117th Squadron which has fought in all of Israel's wars since 1953. Commanders, pilots to be reassigned within the corps. ► ◄ Last Briefs