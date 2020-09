18:05 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Online celebration: From the vineyard to the cup of wine Read more Join tour guide Chezky Betzalel as he leads a special end of harvest online celebration with the Beit El Winery ► ◄ Last Briefs