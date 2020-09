15:56 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Is working in Eretz Yisrael a mitzva? Read more Chatam Sofer series: Working the fields of Eretz Yisrael is an actual mitzva, parallel to putting on tefilin and therefore one may stop learning Torah to do so. ► ◄ Last Briefs