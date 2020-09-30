Existing anti-inflammatory drug now on trial to treat coronavirus

Oxford University is to test the world’s best-selling prescription medicine, adalimumab, as a treatment for Covid-19 patients, The Guardian reports, in the latest effort to repurpose existing drugs as potential coronavirus remedies.

Adalimumab, sold by AbbVie under the brand name Humira, is an anti-inflammatory drug, and studies have shown that coronavirus patients already taking this drug (usually for inflammatory bowel disease or inflammatory arthritis) have a better prognosis.