Presidential debate a black eye for the United States on the world stage

International reactions to last night's presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden reveal a world disillusioned with a superpower seen as hopelessly polarized and increasingly incapable of rational, reasonable discourse.

“A chaotic and vicious show, shocking for the most powerful country in the world,” - Spanish newspaper El Pais.

“The spiteful presidential debate portrayed a country that is no longer capable even of a dignified dispute,” - Meret Baumann, Switzerland’s Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

“In a fierce shouting match where both candidates pushed for airtime to defend their records and visions, Trump often spoke over Biden and even clashed with exasperated moderator Chris Wallace. The debate left many observers across the political spectrum unimpressed by the verbal brawling they had witnessed,”

- The Sun.