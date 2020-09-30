14:51 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Red tape preventing huge numbers of businesses from receiving govt grants "Crippling government bureaucracy is delaying business grants," business owners, restaurant owners, and kindergarten managers allege. During today's meeting of the Knesset's Coronavirus Committee, it emerged that government assistance given to businesses for fixed expenses was received by only 24% of business owners, tax deductions by only 71%, state loans by 25%, social assistance by 53%, and employment incentive grants by only 4%. ► ◄ Last Briefs