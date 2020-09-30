|
14:45
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20
Two suspects arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails into Migdal Oz
Two suspects were arrested last night in the village of Beit Fajjar, in relation to an incident that occurred on day before Yom Kippur, when Molotov cocktails were thrown into the community of Migdal Oz.
In the course of their investigations, police and IDF forces also located a stolen vehicle most likely used by the suspects in the incident, with an improvised weapon inside.
Last Briefs