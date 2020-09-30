|
Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20
IDF transfers ID details of virus-positive soldiers without consulting them
The IDF has transferred the names and personal details of IDF soldiers who have contracted the coronavirus to several private companies, in order that the soldiers may be recruited to volunteer for medical trials.
According to journalist Carmela Menashe, the names and details of the infected soldiers were given to the companies without first obtaining the consent of the soldiers, who had no idea that their privacy was being violated.
