Science Minister speaks with counterpart from UAE, discusses collaboration

Minister for Science & Technology Yizhar Shay spoke this morning with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies, and a member of the Federal Cabinet of the United Arab Emirates, Dr. Sultan Ahmad Al-Jaber.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed cooperation in areas where the two countries share interests such as the civil space industry, the advanced agriculture industry, and the development of technologies based on artificial intelligence. The ministers also discussed the establishment of a fund that will encourage joint scientific and technological projects for citizens of the two countries, and agreed on a series of meetings to further promote research and technological cooperation between the countries.