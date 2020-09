12:01 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 New Holocaust center in Ukraine memorializes Babyn Yar massacre Read more 'People need a place to remember one of the greatest tragedies of the 20th century,' says Ukrainian president at opening of memorial center. ► ◄ Last Briefs