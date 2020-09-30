|
News BriefsTishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20
Update: 12 coronavirus deaths since midnight, death toll rises to 1,547
According to updated figures from the Health Ministry, 4,953 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus yesterday, out of 34,436 tests conducted.
There are now 65,149 active cases of the virus in the country, with 810 people in serious condition and 203 on ventilators.
12 people have died of coronavirus-related complications since midnight, taking the death toll to 1,547 people.
