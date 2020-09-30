What did the Vizhnitzer Rebbe tell the Prime Minister yesterday?

After concluding this morning's prayers, the Admor of Vizhnitz related some of the content of the discussion he held yesterday with the Prime Minister, as quoted by the Behadrey Haredim website.

"I told him that we have three essential things," the Admor said. "These are: synagogues, mikvas [ritual baths for purity], and schools. I told him that if he would ensure that Shabbat was observed in the State, and the status quo was maintained in the public sphere, I could promise him that the coronavirus epidemic would disappear."