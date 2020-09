10:37 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 Tishrei 12, 5781 , 30/09/20 MDA: 34,027 tests for coronavirus administered yesterday According to MDA, 34,027 tests for coronavirus were administered yesterday. 15,407 tests were administered at 71 different drive-thru testing centers, and the remainder were conducted at institutions, retirement homes, geriatric hospitals, yeshivas, welfare centers, and at homes. ► ◄ Last Briefs